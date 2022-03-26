Join PtR for Dejounte Murray Bobblehead Night

There’s nothing like attending a San Antonio Spurs game in person, and if you can walk away with a limited edition keepsake, so much the better. On Friday, April 1, you can take advantage of an exclusive Pounding the Rock ticket deal for the Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray Bobblehead Night.

First of all, you will get into the game two hours before tip off so that you can sit down in the lower bowl to watch the players warm up. If you haven’t had the Courtside Experience, jump at the chance. It was suspended during much of the pandemic, and it’s great to have it back. My kid and I love it.

The deal also includes a food voucher which will get you a hot dog or nachos and a soda. And, of course, you’ll get the soon-to-be-coveted limited edition Fietsa-themed Dejounte Murray bobblehead.

*The April Fool’s portion is that due to supply and delivery, not everyone will get a bobblehead. many will get a voucher for a future bobblehead pick up, which has been consistent with The Coyote and Keldon Johnson bobblehead distribution.

PTR Bobblehead Package Includes:

Spurs Game Ticket

Early Access Passes (Watch the Spurs Courtside Warmup 2 hours prior to the game)

Food Voucher (Hot Dog or Nachos and Soda)

Exclusive Limited Edition Bobblehead

The Spurs are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers, which as I previously mentioned is an important game in the “dominating all NBA teams” winning percentage. A win for the Spurs can keep Damian Lillard and company at arms length.

If you want to get in on this ticket deal, click the link here: https://fevo.me/djountebobblehead

Hope to see you there as we cheer the Spurs on.

Go Spurs Go!