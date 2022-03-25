Happy birthday to Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson made the final shot that earned the San Antonio Spurs their first ever NBA Championship. He had previously been cut by the team on two occasions (once at Christmas). Time and again, Johnson had to prove himself worthy of playing point guard for the Silver & Black. Alongside David Robinson, the fiesta era Spurs duo are forever emblazoned in the annals of Alamo City sports history.

Johnson went on to coach earning himself Coach of the Year in 2006 while anchoring the Dallas Mavericks. He wrote a motivational book about his experience with a focus on digging deep and exposing the mettle necessary to be the best one can be,

Today, Avery turns fifty-seven. Wish the Spurs guard known for his winning smile, confident air, and positive attitude a great day.

Happy birthday, Avery.

Happy birthday, Avery!

