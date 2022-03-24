What we learned from the Spurs win over the Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs obliterated the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers from the first tip to the final buzzer as they secured up back-to-back wins for the first time since February. Not only did they rain threes at the Moda Center, but the good guys also held their downtrodden foe to 38.3% from the field while forcing 16 turnovers.

Dejounte Murray paced the Silver and Black with 28 points, six rebounds, and seven assists as Keldon Johnson added 26 points, four boards, and a steal. Jakob Poeltl logged 16 points, nine rebounds, and a career-high six blocks as he flirted with a triple-double. Devin Vassell also had 16 points, four boards, five assists, and two steals.

Head coach Gregg Popovich and company have steadily climbed towards the finals spots in the play-in tournament over the last couple of weeks as they watched ineptitude sweep their fellow Western Conference bottom-dwellers. A favorable closing schedule awaits San Antonio, but can they string together enough victories to taste postseason basketball?

Observations