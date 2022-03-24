Josh Richardson is on fire from beyond the arc

You cannot replace Derrick White. But if you must trade for him, how about a swingman who can shoot the three at 50%?

It’s a small sample size, but Josh Richardson is showing himself to be reliable, especially in the absence of both Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV.

He’s aggressive, agile, and not afraid to let it fly. As the season winds down and the Spurs look to keep play-in tournament hopes alive, Richardson works well in the starting rotation with Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell, and Keldon Johnson as easily as he does along Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Josh Primo, and Keita-Bates Diop.

In my opinion, Josh Richardson has exceeded expectations and been a welcome surprise as the Spurs resumed play since the All-Star break.

Spurs play in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon.

Go Spurs Go!

