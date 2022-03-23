It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Trail Blazers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Trail Blazers are in full tank mode this season, but they are still a dangerous opponent for the Silver and Black. Only one half game back in the standings, they could move past the Spurs tonight for 11th place in the west with a win. If the Spurs win, they can move a bit closer to the Pelicans and Lakers, setting up an important matchup on Saturday afternoon in New Orleans, where the Spurs can make up a game on the 10th place Pelicans for the final play-in spot.

In a weird scheduling twist, four of the last nine games will be televised on CW 35, which isn’t carried by my streaming provider, but is available over the air in Austin and San Antonio. I always enjoy watching games on the antenna, where I can be ahead of the game thread. Tune in tonight, and don’t touch that dial!

Game Prediction:

Jusuf Nurkic will knock Jakob Poeltl’s phone out of his hand in the pregame warmups.

Right place, right time

Keldon put it back in

Now it’s late nighttime

It’s no time for slackin’

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

March 23, 2022 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW 35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.