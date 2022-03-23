Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers

How time has flown since the last time the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers. We’ve entered a new year, the Spurs decided to be one of the most active trade partners in the NBA, and the Blazers have lost both Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum for the season (one due to injury and the other to a trade). On December 2, the Spurs put on one of their best performances of the season, beating the Blazers 114-83. This was the third win of the Spurs’ season best four-game winning streak.

Now, the Spurs look to use the Blazers to continue their winning ways again after defeating the Golden State Warriors 110-108 behind the heroics of Keldon Johnson. The Blazers look to do the same, as they snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Detroit Pistons, 119-115. Both teams find themselves two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans in the loss column, so a win would be huge for both teams.

Even with a win their last time out, the Blazers are still in the midst of a downward spiral. They’re 2-10 over their last 12 games, so hopefully this doesn’t become a trap game for the Spurs. It can be easy to overlook a struggling team with missing pieces, especially when they get the chance at payback against the Pelicans their next time out.

San Antonio Spurs (28-44) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-44)

March 23, 2022 | 9:00 PM CST

Watch: CW35 | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Blazers Injuries: Greg Brown III (Probable – ankle), Eric Bledsoe (Out – Achilles), Josh Hart (Out – knee), Joe Ingles (Out – knee), Damian Lillard (Out – core), Nassir Little (Out – shoulder), Didi Louzada (Out – knee), Jusuf Nurkic (Out – foot), Anfernee Simons (Out – knee)

Spurs Injuries: Keita Bates-Diop (Probable – back), Devontae Cacok (Out – G League), Romeo Langford (Out – hamstring), Doug McDermott (Out – ankle), DJ Stewart (Out – G League), Lonnie Walker IV (Out – back), Robert Woodard II (Out – G League)

What to Watch for