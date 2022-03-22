Determine who’s more fun to watch get ejected- Pop or Draymond Green

Ejections are a strange thing. There is an awkwardness to the entire send off. And like vampire killings- “No two bloodsuckers go the same way. Some yell and scream, some go quietly, some explode, some implode, but all will try to take you with them.”- Edgar Frog

There is that moment of kicking an already belligerent, frustrated, sometimes nonsensical man off of the one place he is most comfortable - the court. Giving him nothing left to lose makes the intensity of the ejection all the more unstable. Thus is often the case with passionate players.

On Monday night, Draymond Green was ejected during the San Antonio Spurs game in Golden State. He was his typical fired-up self. He got a call with which he disagreed and he - as he is prone to do - argued with fervor. He got a technical foul. He then continued to argue, something that often leads to a player receiving back-to-back technical fouls. But the ref let him talk it out.

The problem came when Green repeated his objections after play had continued.

You can watch the video of the ejection HERE.

The Friday before this, Pop received his first ejection of the year.

Pop is the master of the double-technical, instant ejection. It is rare for him to receive one technical and then settle down. The tech usually sends him into the frenzy that requires an exit. In this instance, he gave a wink upon his departure.

So, the question is, who is more fun to watch get ejected? Pop or Draymond?

Jokic ended his MVP season last year with an ejection and had the integrity to go over and offer amends to Cameron Payne before exiting. That was a flagrant two and not the typical mouthing off to the official ejection. But an exit is an exit.

Pop, Dray, or is there a dark horse that should be taking the lead on this discussion?

