What we learned from the Spurs win over the Warriors

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs survived a second-half rally from the similarly understaffed Golden State Warriors as Keldon Johnson swooped to the rescue. Despite losing a 14-point lead with Steph Curry unavailable, the Big Body sealed the deal with a gigantic go-ahead putback layup with 0.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

Josh Richardson notched a team-high 25 points off the bench, Dejounte added 19 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, and Keldon also stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven boards, and five dimes. Zach Collins and Josh Primo chipped in 11 points apiece, and Devin Vassell rattled in a trifecta of threes for 12 points.

Though the Silver and Black shot 38.8% from the field, they came up with just enough stops to outlast the Warriors while making up some ground in the play-in tournament race. The good guys are doing their part to shrink the gap in the standings, but they will need help from the rest of the NBA to make the Lakers and Pelicans fall apart.

