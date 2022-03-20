San Antonio at Golden State, Final Score: Spurs get last-second bucket to beat Warriors, 110-108

On the first game of a four-game road trip, the San Antonio Spurs won a hard fought game, 110-108, against the third-best team in the Western Conference. They did it behind three-point shooting and a clutch offensive rebound. Overall, the team ended 15-40 from behind the arc, which gave them a 12-point advantage over the Golden State Warriors.

Josh Richardson was the catalyst for that three-point shooting, going 3-5. He ended the game with a team-high 25 points. Dejounte Murray followed him with 19 points, however, it was on 8-24 shooting. This really ended up being a true team victory, given six Spurs scored in double figures.

For the Warriors, they just kept fighting every time it seemed like the Spurs would run away with it, especially after Draymond Green was ejected. That was mainly due to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson’s shooting. They were a combined 20-43 from the field, 10-21 from three — ending with 28 and 24 points, respectively.

The Spurs head on to Portland to hopefully start a winning streak down the homestretch of games.

Observations