It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Warriors

After the unexpected drubbing by the Pelicans on Friday, Spurs fans are a little disoriented, but the game keep coming, and the Spurs need wins to pull into position to get a spot in the play-in tournament. The “good” news for the Silver and Black is that the back half of the Western Conference is a mess, and the Spurs could easily back into the final play-in spot by winning just a few more games while the Lakers and others continue free-falling through the standings. With just 11 games left in the regular season, tonight’s game against the Warriors should be an important one, and with Stephen Curry missing from the lineup with a foot injury, this is a winnable game for the good guys. Will you be watching this game, or the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team trying to get into the Sweet 16? It’s a bit of a schedule conflict, but I’ll be watching one live and the other on DVR.

Game Prediction:

Keldon Johnson will make more three point shots tonight than Steph Curry.

After a Pelican massacre

You just get back on the horse

Like the Spurs ambassador

That’s Keldon, of course

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

March 20, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.