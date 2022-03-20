Takeaways from Keldon Johnson Bobblehead Night

Got all pumped to head on down to the AT&T Center for Keldon Johnson’s special Bobblehead night. The weather was great, the lines moved fast and even though the bobbleheads were not available (fans were given a voucher for a to be determined pick-up date), there was something in the air that felt right.

Before the game even began, there was a moment while the San Antonio Spurs were warming up that was reminiscent of the basketball scene in the movie Pleasantville. It was like they couldn’t miss. Then ten seconds later they collectively missed a set of shots.

In honor of it being Keldon’s night, there was a pre-game presentation of a $10,000 check made out to Lanier High School. Johnson has been seen working out at the campus as well as supporting the community.

Shortly thereafter the wheels completely came off the bus. Unforced turnovers, missed 10-foot bunny shots, and an abysmal three-point shooting game mired with the defensive equivalent of Swiss cheese was enough to push Pop over the edge and for the first time this season, the officiating crew showed the winningest coach in NBA history an exit.

While Pop’s ejection was not out of character for a game with a few too many questionable calls, or one in which his team is not fired up, it was an opportunity to watch Becky Hammon take take the wheel. In just a few weeks, she will be launching her head coaching career with the Las Vegas Aces.

In my opinion, the Spurs did not play as poorly as much as they just could not get it together. Misfires, bad passes, and poor communication never took the face of apathy or resentment. Even in a blow out, the Good Guys played with heart.

And win or lose, that is the best one could hope for Keldon’s special night.

Spurs look to redeem themselves tonight in Golden State.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.