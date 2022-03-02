Dejounte Murray fined $20K for throwing the ball at an official in Memphis

The NBA has fined Dejounte Murray $20,000 for throwing a ball a the legs of an official during the fourth quarter of an eventual loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

The All-Star point guard was ejected from the contest late in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) March 2, 2022

Though Murray bounced the ball at Rodney Mott following a questionable foul call on Keldon Johnson, Aaron Smith was the referee who ejected the All-Star point guard.

The entire exchange looked somewhat innocuous from my vantage point on the couch. But perhaps the officiating crew was frustrated after head coach Gregg Popovich gave them an earful on several possessions.

Local media asked Dejounte for his thoughts on being tossed for the first time in his career during practice, but he was understandably hesitant to say much on the topic.

You can’t really talk about refs or anything without getting fined,” Murray said. “So I have no interest in talking about that.”

Regardless of whether or not the zebras should have sent the 25-year-old floor general to an early shower, the San Antonio Spurs should be delighted to return to the AT&T Center following a grueling Rodeo Road Trip.