Wilt Chamberlain, Sean Elliott, and Texas Independence Day

Today is the 60th anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain’s historic 100 point game. In 1962, the Philadelphia Warriors beat the New York Knicks 169-147. It is one of the all-time greatest feats in NBA history by one of the most celebrated players to pioneer the game.

Looking for something more local? On this day in 1996, Sean Elliott hit eight out of eleven from three-point range to secure a win over the Philadelphia 76ers after David Robinson got ejected.

And of course, today is Texas Independence Day. On this day in 1836, Texas declared independence from Mexico and became the Republic of Texas. There is always a party going on in town.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.