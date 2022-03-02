Come see the Spurs on Keldon Johnson Bobblehead Night

There’s nothing like attending a San Antonio Spurs game in person, and if you can walk away with a limited edition keepsake, so much the better. On Friday, March 18th, you can take advantage of an exclusive Pounding the Rock ticket deal for Keldon Johnson Bobblehead Night including discounted tickets and more. First, you will get into the game two hours before tip off so that you can sit down in the lower bowl to watch the players warm up.

If you haven’t had the Courtside Experience, jump at the chance. It was suspended during much of the pandemic, and it’s great to have it back. My kid and I love it.

The deal also includes a food voucher which will get you a hot dog or nachos and a soda. And, of course, you’ll get the soon-to-be-coveted limited edition Keldon Johnson bobblehead.

The Spurs are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans, who are blocking the Spurs chances from earning a spot in the play-in tournament. A win for the Spurs can go a long way to turn the tables as the season winds down.

Hope to see you there as we cheer the Spurs on.

Go Spurs Go!