What we learned from the Spurs’ loss to the Pelicans

After spending last afternoon in the sun on a public square with a friend, only for two other buddies coincidentally joining in, I went home in high spirits around 7pm. I was in such a good mood that I decided to stay up for the game, which started at 1.30am my time. “Be finished around 4am,” I thought. “I think I can handle that.”

At halftime, I went to the balcony to smoke a cigarette. I took my smartphone with me. I was in a silly, gallows humor sort of mode. It reminded me of the time when I took my a-levels, for which I went back to school after passing an apprenticeship.

We had four predetermined advanced courses in which we had to pass written exams. I knew English and German wouldn’t be a problem. And I also knew Economics wouldn’t – I had just passed an apprenticeship as a bank clerk, after all. But I knew I was going to struggle with math. But any good resolution that I was going to pay very close attention in math classes were gone before the first week back in school was over.

To prepare for the math exam about 1.5 years later, some classmates and I formed a study group for hopeless cases such as us. Some days before the exam, I broke out in laughter, realizing that this probably won’t work. I started making up jokes about math based on the little basic math knowledge I had. A classmate joined in. We did that pretty much for the rest of the day. And to this day I believe it’s that what made me pass the written exam, and even do surprisingly well in the oral exam that followed.

Back to my balcony. My Mindset: silly. Because the Spurs had only scored 33 points in the first half. And they were even less likely to win this game as I was to pass my a-level math exam. While smoking a cigarette in a silly mood, I did what I often do in such situations. I started typing some dreamt-up BS into my smartphone. (That way, and by writing replies to Facebook posts I never sent, 652 drafts have accumulated over the years in my email account.)

“Guys, we have a special game plan for tonight”, coach Pop said to his players. “Something I’ve been wanting to try for years, but never have. Because we had that winning habit for more than 20 years. Which we’re trying to get back, as you know, but we’re not there yet. And we won’t get any closer if we win tonight’s game. I’ll explain to you in the off-season. Well, if you’re still under contract then.

Anyway, here’s what we are going to do: When we’re in possession, please make sure we’re either turning the ball over, or we’re taking bad shots. You can pick, but please don’t roll. No easy baskets. As for defense, our opponent isn’t as offensively potent as our last one. Which means we might have to be, in a sense, actively inactive on the defensive end, so the Pels won’t know what hit them when they find out the game is out of reach before the end of the first quarter – out of OUR reach.

As for me, I’m going to get myself ejected early in the second quarter. I’ll be fuming. So much indeed that it’ll be impossible for the refs to give me the special treatment for seventy-something coaches with more than 1,300 career wins. If you see me twinkling at the refs while heading for the exit, everything is going to plan. No silly ideas if that’s the case. No getting hot, no comeback attempt before we have securely lost. Understood?“

That’s what I typed last night on my balcony. Then I went to bed. The second half I watched this afternoon.

Takeaways