Spurs Sports Academy gearing up for Spring and Summer tournaments

Last night at the AT&T Center, the Spurs Sports Academy was promoting their upcoming tournament.

The 2022 Spurs Tournament Series is in its sixth year and bringing basketball competition to both San Antonio and Austin. The tournaments begin on March 19 with the Icebreaker Classic in Austin. More competitions will be held throughout the spring and summer ending with the South Texas Championships on July 30, in San Antonio.

“We strive to be different by offering the highest levels of competition, premium facilities and a unique experience in an environment that reflects the Spurs values of integrity, success and caring,” said Joe Clark, VP Youth Sports and Community Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

The Spurs Tournament Series is open to teams from ages seven to eighteen. Teams can win prizes including Spurs-themed trophies, Spurs game tickets, medals and more.

Registration is now open for all tournaments at Spurs.com/Tournaments.

March 19 – 20: Icebreaker Classic

April 9 – 10: Uniform Showcase

April 23 – 24: Fiesta Tip Off

April 30 – May 1: Austin Classic

May 21 – 22: Spring Championships

June 4 – 5: Super Regional

June 23 – 26: Spurs and AAS Nationals

July 23 – 24: Summer Showcase

July 30 – 31: South Texas Championships

Available Discounts

Multi-tournament discount:

Register for two or three tournaments and receive $25 off each tournament

Register for four or more tournaments and receive $50 off each tournament

Multi-team discount:

Register two or more teams and receive $25 off each tournament

Max discount is $50 per registration

For more information on tournaments visit Spurs.com/Tournaments.

