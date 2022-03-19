Devin Vassell shines as Spurs fall to Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans routed the San Antonio Spurs on the last night of their seven-game homestand at the AT&T Center, dominating from wire to wire as the officiating crew ejected head coach Gregg Popovich for the first time this season. It was a forgettable outing from the good guys, one they won’t want to revisit anytime soon.

Devin Vassell was the only offensive sparkplug in the starting lineup as he led the Silver and Black with 18 points. Dejounte Murray notched 17 points and nine rebounds, though his uncharacteristically poor shooting and five turnovers overshadowed his impressive numbers. Virtually everyone else struggled, and highlights were few and far between.

Keldon Johnson rejected a screen from Jakob Poeltl, drove downhill right towards Jaxson Hayes, and used his sturdy frame to displace the seven-footer for a hook shot inside the paint.

on a mission pic.twitter.com/viKHOEmNHi — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 19, 2022

Devin Vassell pushed the ball ahead to Dejounte Murray in transition, ran the floor, and relocated above the break for a catch-and-shoot three that gave San Antonio some much-needed life.

Though the Spurs had already fallen behind by more than 30 points at this juncture in the contest, Josh Primo gave fans a reason to cheer with this challenging and-one finish at the rim.

Joe Wieskamp hasn’t played many minutes outside of the G League this season, but he made the most of his opportunity as he nailed a stunning sidestep three after a flawless shot fake.

And as always, here are the full game highlights.