It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Pelicans

Wednesday night’s game against the Thunder featured a clutch shot from Lonnie Walker IV that followed the kind of fourth quarter swoon that we’ve all seen way too often this year. If this team can ever put it together for 48 minutes, and combine that with the kind of finish we saw a few days ago, they could end up surprising some good teams this year.

With only 12 regular season games left on the schedule, the Silver and Black is running out of time to show that they can contend, but tonight they could tie the Pelicans in wins for 10th in the west and advance to a half game out of the final play-in spot. This is a good contest between two teams with similar records and a game the Spurs should have a good shot at winning at home, increasing their chances of extending their season by at least one game. The Spurs will need to improve their defense, which has been abysmal since the All Star break, and one thing to watch will be to see if they can tighten up their rotations and not leave a three point shooter open with over helping on drivers to the basket.

Game Prediction:

The King Cake Baby will make a surprise appearance, and the Coyote will attempt to eat it.

Games remaining, one dozen

Need wins for a play-in spot

The River City is a buzzin’

After Lonnie’s Walker’s big shot

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans

March 18, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.