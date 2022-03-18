Keldon Johnson Bobblehead Night is tonight

Just a reminder that tonight’s Spurs game will feature an awesome Rodeo-themed Keldon Johnson bobblehead for the first 10,000 patrons.

Keldon has been on a tear and his energy is infectious. During Wednesday night’s game, there was a video presentation of Keldon getting his first glimpse of his miniature likeness. He was elated, and you will be too, if you are one of the lucky ones.

So get on down to the AT&T Center, cheer on your Spurs as they face the New Orleans Pelicans and keep their play-in hopes alive.

Go Spurs Go!

