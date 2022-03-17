One Spurs fan will win the Ultimate Driving Experience

Would you like to win the “Ultimate Driving Experience”?

Principal BMW of San Antonio and the San Antonio Spurs have partnered up to give one lucky fan the chance at a test drive of a lifetime.

You can now enter to win an all expense paid trip to the BMW Performance Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina. While there you will test drive the newest and most exclusive M Class Models BMW has to offer.

Applications to this contest close March 24, 2022.

Click HERE to enter.

