Doug McDermott to miss the remainder of the regular season with an ankle sprain

The San Antonio Spurs have announced Doug McDermott underwent an MRI that has confirmed his Grade 3 right ankle sprain, and he will sit out the remainder of the regular season.

The 30-year-old forward will immediately begin a rehabilitation program for his injury. He turned his ankle when he landed on another player on a three-point attempt this Saturday.

McDermott averaged 11.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in his first go-round in Silver and Black. The veteran sharpshooter also started in all 51 games he appeared under head coach Gregg Popovich this season.

The appropriately nicknamed Dougie McBuckets shot a team-high 42.2% from beyond the arc this season, which ranked seventh in the NBA among qualified players entering Wednesday night.

San Antonio signed McDermott to a fully guaranteed three-year $41.25M contract last offseason, and he still has two seasons left on the deal. The Spurs were 21-30 when he suited up in 2021-2022.