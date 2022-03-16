It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spur had an awesome game on the offensive side of the court on Monday night, scoring 129 points in 10 point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Scoring that many points in a game where you aren’t competitive past the middle of the third quarter is quite an accomplishment, and not the good kind. Yes, Karl-Anthony Towns was out of his mind last night, with 34 points and 60 total, the last couple of which were due to so ill-considered stat padding after the game was out of reach, but the Spurs provided very little resistance the Wolves scoring avalanche in the second half.

Tonight, they face the tanking Thunder, missing a lot of their best players. This is just the sort of game that is completely unpredictable this year. On paper, this should be an easy win for the Silver and Black, but young and hungry teams have given San Antonio a lot of trouble this year. Coach Popovich isn’t all that interested in adding to his regular-season wins record, but he’s still going to try to teach his guys to defend a little better than they did a few days ago. It’s a good chance for the good guys to show some better organization on defense and get some stops.

Game Prediction:

Keldon Johnson will scream so loud after a dunk that his vibrations from his voice will shatter the glass backboard.

The wizard of Ahhhhhhhhhs

And the grandmaster of dunks

Can be heard beyond the tropopause

As the backboard splits into chunks

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

March 16, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



