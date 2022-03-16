Spurs Fun Run before the Fiesta Flambeau Parade

On April 9th, the San Antonio Spurs will host a 2.5 Mile Fun Run taking place before the Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Spurs non-profit hosting first in-person Fiesta de Los Spurs run https://t.co/LVMfFEkNKs — MySA (@mySA) March 15, 2022

The family-friendly run will kick off at 6:30 p.m. along the 2.5 mile the Fiesta® Flambeau parade route. Registration is open now.

There will be a post-race celebration at Legacy Park where fans can root for the Spurs for their last home game of the season.

Registration Information

General registrations: $45 per runner

Day of registrations: $50 per runner

Register at SpursGive.com

Registration fee includes a t-shirt, medal and race bib, race day packet with giveaways, discounted parking at Frost Tower and surrounding Weston Urban parking lots and access to food and drink specials at the post-race watch party

Special edition finisher’s medals for the first 1,000 people to cross the finish line

Packet pick up details and information will be updated on the website and sent via email to registered participants

Per Spurs Press Release:

Proceeds from the race will support San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. Spurs Give works to strengthen and serve the community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them. The nonprofit runs numerous programs throughout the city, from park renovations, to the Spurs Youth Basketball League, to free literacy and coding programs.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.