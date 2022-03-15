What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Timberwolves

The shorthanded San Antonio Spurs lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a high-scoring affair that saw Karl-Anthony Towns score a career-high 60 points on their lackluster defense. Although the good guys held pace with their Western Conference opponent throughout the first half, no one could come up with any meaningful stops in the second half.

Keldon Johnson dropped a career-high 34 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Dejounte Murray was up to his usual stat-stuffing antics, with 30 points, four boards, and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl chipped in 21 points and three blocks, Lonnie Walker IV added 22 points off the pine, and Devin Vassell notched 17 points, three blocks, and two steals.

While Gregg Popovich and company had an excellent opportunity to make up ground in a crowded play-in tournament race, they finished the night a game-and-a-half ahead of the Kings. The Blazers and Lakers losing have kept their postseason hopes alive, but the Silver and Black must get back on track to regain control of their place in the standings.

Observations