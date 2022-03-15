Keldon Johnson leads Spurs in high-scoring affair against the Timberwolves

The good news is that the Spurs scored 130+ points in only four quarters of basketball. The bad news is that they allowed 140+ points in only four quarters of basketball. Keldon Johnson led the good guys with a career-high 34 points to go with his 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Dejounte Murray had 30 points and 12 assists to notch a double-double while Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench and contributed 22 points.

Keldon Johnson’s career-high night will be overshadowed by Karl Anthony-Towns’s own career-high 60-point explosion, but Johnson’s offensive game was free-flowing and dropping hot. He was on from deep (5 - 9 from three) and made an efficient 13 out of 21 buckets.

Keldon Johnson does not go quietly into the night. He does not go softly in the paint much to the approval of Sean Elliott. Instead, the Big Body put this one down with authority and flashed a sneer for good measure.

Johnson’s 5 three pointers helped the Spurs keep pace with the Timberwolves, and it was a large part of KJ’s career-high in points. Johnson continues to let it fly from behind the arc, attempting no less than 5 three-point attempts in his last 5 games.

Dejounte Murray with the laser pass to Jakob Poeltl for the quick two. Murray looks more and more comfortable finding teammates under the basket for easy scores, and this play encapsulates the natural ease that the young point guard uses his vision to rack up assists.

The rare instance where the Spurs were able to stop Karl Anthony-Towns, Zach Collins turned some defense into offense with the help of Dejounte Murray. Murray took Collins’ block and turned on the jets to convert it into two.

If you ignore the score and the fact that two teams scored a combined 288 points WITHOUT overtime, then this play on an island displayed some great team defense by the Spurs.

Devin Vassell is the sort of person who would pick trash off the floor and put it into a bin. On the basketball court, he has no regard for human life as he barrels his way to the bucket for the emphatic slam. In a game full of offense, Vassell brought a bit of defense with 3 blocks and 2 steals for the night to go with his 17 points.

Speaking of defense in a game the Spurs gave up 60 points to one player (Towns), Zach Collins managed to come off the bench and swat 4 shot attempts in his 19 minutes of playing time. It may not seem like it from the box score, but Collins’s defense helped the Spurs rally back a bit against the uber-efficient Timberwolves offense.

Jakob Poeltl has been binge-watching Tim Duncan post moves, and it certainly paid off here where he juked on his pivot foot until he pops one over the defense.

Keldon Johnson with the high-arcing tear drop for the circus two. It was that sort of night for the talented forward when his mid-game and long-range shots were all falling. The Spurs hope there will be plenty more of these offensive outbursts from Johnson in more wins than losses.

And last but never least, the full-game highlights:

Next up, the Spurs stay at home to take on the Oklahoma Thunder on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.