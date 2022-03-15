Keldon Johnson visits Lackland AFB as part of “Military Appreciation”

Keldon Johnson visited Lackland US Air Force Base and met with the 433rd Airlift Squadron and fly a C-5 flight simulator in anticipation of last Saturday’s Military Appreciation Night.

"This is one of the coolest things I've ever done in my life."



Keldon recently made a visit to Lackland US Air Force Base to meet with the 433rd Airlift Squadron and fly a C-5 flight simulator in anticipation of Military Appreciation Night tonight!@USAA | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/1aJ7qdz1le — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 13, 2022

Keldon, one of the more visible members of the San Antonio Spurs, has made himself available for multiple public events.

The Spurs have become synonymous with our servicewomen and men. Throughout the season there are multiple opportunities to celebrate our beloved Military City, U.S.A.

While a player’s visit can typically brighten the day of the recipients, Keldon often shares what he gets back form the experience. This time was no exception.

“I got to fly a C5, I got to experience a C5 in real life. It was like a dream come true. It was a once in a lifetime experience...I had an amazing time. I learned so many different things...I felt blessed...It was kind of hard to explain the experience.”

