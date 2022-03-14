It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Timberwolves

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

This is a transitional year for the Silver and Black, and tonight you can see them play a team that’s probably a few years ahead of them in the process of becoming a solid playoff contender. The Timberwolves have had pretty good talent the last couple of years, but this year their talent and growing experience under the guidance of head coach Chris Finch is translating into wins, with a 39-30 record, 7th in the west. They have a good chance of passing the Nuggets of Mavs this year and avoiding the play-in tournament if they keep improving.

The Spurs will have their starters back tonight, and they will be looking for a better defensive performance than the effort against the Pacers, who lit up the scoreboard with 119 points (which should have been 122, except for a late questionable 24 second call against the Pacers) in regulation on Sunday. A key matchup tonight will be Jakob Poeltl on Karl-Anthony Towns, who is mobile and a good outside shooter, and he will test the big Austrian’s defensive range. D’Angelo Russell’s scoring ability will be a challenge for Dejounte Murray, but the All Star should be up the task tonight. Let’s all watch the Spurs build and Pop’s unbreakable wins record this evening. Remember the time change, so 7:30 PM comes one hour earlier this week than last, if you know what I mean.

Game Prediction:

Karl-Anthony Towns will not miss a three point shot tonight.

A perfect number is PI

It’s a truth universal

Don’t even ask why

Because life is a circle.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!! [and happy PI day!]

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves

March 14, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.