Doug McDermott to miss tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with a sprained ankle

The San Antonio Spurs have announced that starting power forward Doug McDermott will miss tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he recovers from a sprained ankle.

McDermott suffered the injury as he landed on Oshae Brissett’s foot on a three-point attempt that came three minutes into San Antonio’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

From a tooth infection to knee soreness to health and safety protocol, the six-seven sharpshooter has spent a lot of time on the shelf during his first go-round with the Spurs. There is no timetable for his return.

McDermott owns the seventh-best three-point percentage (42.2%) in the NBA this season. The Silver and Black will sorely miss his floor spacing as they enter the evening with the fifth-fewest triples in the league.

Romeo Langford (hamstring) and Keita Bates-Diop (back) will also sit out against the Timberwolves. Minnesota will be without McKinley Wright IV (G League) and Jarred Vanderbilt (Quadriceps).