Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs dropped a winnable matchup against the Indiana Pacers as the pair of shorthanded lottery-positioned teams trotted out a hodgepodge lineup of reserves. Though head coach Gregg Popovich and crew fell short less than 24 hours after making history in the AT&T Center, they will have a chance to rebound in the fifth game of their homestand.

The Silver and Black play host to the sweltering Minnesota Timberwolves in a tilt between two of the youngest ball clubs in the NBA. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell stand between the good guys making progress in the play-in tournament standings, so strap in for what could become another high-scoring affair in the Alamo City.

March 14, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports Southwest | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

Spurs Injuries: Devontae Cacok (Questionable— Heel), Joe Wieskamp (Probable — Congestion), Romeo Langford (Out — Hamstring), Keita Bates-Diop (Out — Back), Doug McDermott (Out — Ankle)

Timberwolves Injuries: Patrick Beverley (Game Time Decision — Ear), Naz Reid (Game Time Decision — Back), Anthony Edwards (Game Time Decision — Knee), Jordan McLaughlin (Game Time Decision — Groin), Jarred Vanderbilt (Out — Quadriceps)

What To Watch For

The Timberwolves have drained 37.5% of their league-leading 42.9 three-point attempts per game following the NBA All-Star Break. Malik Beasley, Jaylen Nowell, Leandro Bolmaro, Jaden McDaniels, Patrick Beverley, and Jordan McLaughlin have all shot above league-average from beyond the arc over that stretch. But that’s likely not the group of players you would have expected to bolster an elite long-range attack. Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards are noticeably missing from that group, and it could be a long night for San Antonio if that star-studded trio got in on the three-point party. The Spurs allowed Indiana to shoot 14-of-36 (38.9%) from deep on Saturday night, so hopefully, the good guys will look to fortify the perimeter when they welcome Chris Finch and company to town.

Minnesota lays claim to one of the highest-scoring trios in the association as Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell have torn apart defenders to the tune of 64.3 points per game this season. KAT is 21 days removed from his first Three-Point Contest crown and third NBA All-Star nod. Russell is finally clicking with his costars and directing a top-ten offense. As for Ant, he may be struggling right now, but he is always liable to detonate for a 40-piece. Head coach Gregg Popovich might find some success by throwing an assortment of Dejounte Murray, Josh Richardson, and Devin Vassell at their backcourt counterparts. That said, for as great as Jakob Poeltl is at protecting the rim, San Antonio doesn’t have a solid answer for stopping Towns one on one. To be fair, the rest of the league hasn’t found a way to contain the stretch-five, so keep your fingers fully crossed that he has an off night at the AT&T Center.

Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, and Keldon Johnson are good to go after a bit of well-deserved R&R against the Indiana Pacers. And San Antonio will need all three of their starters to show up on Monday night if they hope to dispatch the upstart Timberwolves. Minnesota has won seven of their last eight games, picking up momentum versus the lowly Thunder and Blazers while padding their resume with impressive victories versus Golden State and Miami. The Wolves are 12.5 games ahead of the Spurs in the Western Conference standings, though they are also in the thick of a tight play-in race, which means they will have plenty to play for when they visit the 2-1-0. This Northwest Division opponent already routed the Silver and Black earlier this season, and they will have more than enough motivation to do it again.

