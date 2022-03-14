NBA 75th Anniversary Spurs bobbleheads

To commemorate the NBA 75th anniversary top 75 players of all-time, FOCO has released some new bobbleheads to honor three of the greatest Spurs in NBA history/

Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and “The Iceman” George Gervin bobbleheads can all be pre-ordered HERE.

Each keepsake will run you $75.00 and has a limited production of 275. The figures are 8”.

I personally have a previously released Tim Duncan as well as a DeMar DeRozan and can validate the durability and quality of the FOCO brand bobbleheads.

There are other players (non-Spurs) from the 75th anniversary squad if that’s your thing.

