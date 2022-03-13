Can Spurs sneak into the play-in tournament after Gregg Popovich snags the all-time wins record?

Gregg Popovich became the winningest regular-season playcaller in NBA history as the San Antonio Spurs completed a dramatic upset of the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Not only did the good guys walk away with perhaps their best crunch-time performance of the season, but they finally picked up their first victory when trailing at the end of the third quarter.

The Silver and Black followed up their unforgettable contest at the AT&T Center with a disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers in a battle between two shorthanded teams with play-in aspirations. Despite coming up short in a SEGABABA, San Antonio is still within striking distance of the play-in tournament, but should that be their central goal as they rebuild?

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek hops on the mic with me on this edition of Alamo City Limits to discuss Gregg Popovich’s spot in the GOAT conversation, whether Doug McDermott and Zach Collins have solidified their future in San Antonio, and striving for the play-in. Enjoy the pod? Then please follow us on social media, leave us a five-star review, and don’t forget to subscribe for weekly updates.