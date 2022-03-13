Spurs at South By Southwest

If you are in Austin this weekend for SXSW (South By Southwest for you non-Texans), the Spurs have teamed up with Sneaker Politics for the festivities.

“The San Antonio Spurs are a staple in Texas and icons amongst the NBA and it’s an honor to partner with such a historically rich organization,” said Derek Curry, Founder and CEO of Sneaker Politics. “We are excited for everyone to come enjoy what we put together.”

The store is open to the general public. It will feature a complete Spurs and Sneaker Politics rebrand as well as food, drinks, games and frozen refreshments and our own Spurs DJ Quake will be on the turntables today. Visitors can win Spurs memorabilia and other prizes throughout the weekend.

“Sneaker Politics is renowned in the streetwear and footwear space for its creative collaborations, thoughtful executions and regional flair woven into everything they do,” said Jordan Mandelkorn, Senior Director Marketing and Creative Services for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The Spurs are excited to come together with them for this capsule collection and store takeover during SXSW, allowing people to immerse themselves in a unique Spurs experience.”

Have a great time in Austin, but remember to keep it weird.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.