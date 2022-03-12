It’s time for basketball: Spurs vs. Pacers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs finally did it — “it” being two things. Last night against the Utah Jazz, they accomplished one season-long goal: to get regular season win number 26 for them, which translated to Gregg Popovich’s record-breaking regular season win number 1,336. The other accomplishment was a first for this season: winning a game when entering the fourth quarter down, and it wasn’t exactly by a small margin. They were down to the Jazz by 10 entering the quarter, and that lead swelled to 15 before the Spurs mounted their comeback for their first win of its kind this season.

With all the excitement last night, and against a far superior team no less, the challenge the Spurs face tonight is bringing the same level of energy on a SEGABABA against an inferior Pacers squad — without Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, and Keldon Johnson There’s no longer the “win it for Pop” motivation, but being just one game behind the Pelicans (whom they already two wins over with two more matchups coming) for the 10th seed should be the new form of motivation. We’ll see if they have enough left juice tonight.

March 12, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports Southwest | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

