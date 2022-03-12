San Antonio vs. Indiana, Final Score: Pacers’ replacements outshine their Spurs counterparts 119-108

On MIlitary Appreciation Night, the Spurs found that there weren’t enough (eight by the end of the evening) ‘next men up’ in the home loss to the visiting Pacers. Indiana attacked the rim relentlessly against the Spurs’ reserve bigs, while hitting a high amount of their open threes to overwhelm a tired Spurs squad. San Antonio (26-42) fell to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand.

With Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl out, Jock Landale (26 points and 7 rebounds) had a career game, while Devin Vassell (19 points and 7 rebounds) and Lonnie Walker IV (20 points and 6 rebounds) tried valiantly to fill a sizable gap vacated by the missing starters. This time the Spurs were done in by cold outside shooting and a block party thrown by the Pacers’ bigs (ten in total).

Indiana reserve Duane Washington, Jr. (19 points), who hit his first six shots, supplied most of the first-half damage, while Tyrese Halliburton (19 points, 10 assists, and 3 steals), Chris Duarte (15 points and 8 rebounds) and Buddy Hield (17 points and 6 assists) outpaced their Spurs counterparts.

At game’s end, the 12th seeded Portland (25-40) led against Washington and 13th seeded Sacramento (24-44) trailed Utah.

It’s only fitting that after getting 1336, Pop would try to do a Barry Sanders impression and avoid all manners of congratulations on the way back to the locker room. Conversely, all of us will recall how lovingly he sat courtside after 2014 game 5 and joyously took in the scene and watched his players celebrate. He has always been about getting over himself.

Sean Elliott during the pre-game, as he and Bill Land went over the inactive list tonight, quipped "No TJ McConnell? GAME OVER! (for the Pacers)"

ESPN Staff Writer Ohm Youngmisuk shared a compilation of stories yesterday from former and current players and NBA staff (you will need a tissue box or three) that capture a sense of the extent and depth of impact Pop has had on their lives.

SI.com's Howard Beck generated his own endearing appreciation piece for Pop today.

generated his own endearing appreciation piece for Pop today. The Spurs defense charted a steal and deflection in the first series of Indiana possessions. Doug McDermott got his right foot tangled under Oshae Brissett’s legs on a three attempt and sprained his ankle. The Pacer wings ( Halliburton , Duarte , and Hield ) showed off nice strokes from behind the arc. Collins and Landale netted several makes deep in the paint. San Antonio hit a cold spell late in the frame, but left it down only eight.

For the Pacers fan’s perspective, please visit Indy Cornrows.

San Antonio takes on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday evening at 7:30 PM CT.