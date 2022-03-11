San Antonio vs. Utah, Final Score: Spurs clutch free throws cinch 104-102 win over Jazz

They did it. They really did it. The San Antonio Spurs finally won a game when trailing going into the fourth quarter. Oh, and some Gregg Popovich guy broke some kind of record, but judging by the way he reacted to the end of the game, you would’ve thought it was business as usual.

After trailing most of the game and falling behind by as much as 15 points in the fourth, the Spurs mounted an 18-3 run in just over four and a half minutes to tie the game. With the defense cranked up and, let’s face it, a bit of luck, the Spurs overcame a horrid shooting night to defeat the Utah Jazz 104-102.

A lot of that is because they consistently attacked the basket, regardless of who was inside. That aggression paid off in the form of the team shooting 43 free throws. Dejounte Murray led the way as one of six Spurs in double figures. He ended the night with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals. Jakob Poeltl and Zach Collins were right behind him with 15 points a piece.

On the other side, the Jazz were unsurprisingly led by Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson, who had 24 and 17 respectively. Rudy Gobert did Rudy Gobert things, as he ended the game with 13 points, 16 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

The win puts the Spurs a game out of the 10th seed after the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Charlotte Hornets. The Spurs have a chance to close the gap even more tomorrow night as they take on the Indiana Pacers.

Observations