It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs. Jazz

The Spurs get another chance to win it for Pop against the Jazz

By Marilyn Dubinski
NBA: Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs (25-41) vs. Utah Jazz (41-24)

March 11, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Watch: Bally Sports Southwest | Listen: WOAI (1200 AM)

