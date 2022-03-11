Happy birthday to Becky Hammon

Today we celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest ball players of our generation.

Becky Hammon started her career in 1999, the very same year our beloved Spurs won their first NBA title. We did not know at the time how intertwined the two would become.

The six time WNBA All-Star spent her first eight seasons with the New York Liberty before moving to San Antonio to join the Silver Stars under coach Dan Hughes. After eight seasons with the team that eventually simplified their name to the Stars, the 2007 assists leader retired one of the most decorated players in WNBA history.

She immediately transitioned into a career as an assistant coach alongside Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. In her second summer with the association, she led the Summer League Spurs to a championship

This season may be her last wth the NBA (if only for a while) as she recently took the head coaching position for the Las Vegas Aces (formerly the San Antonio Stars).

She is the only female basketball player to have her jersey retired by San Antonio. her #25 is currently hanging in both San Antonio and Las Vegas.

Today we celebrate Ms. Hammon’s birthday (hopefully with a win tongiht) which would coincidentally push her boss past Don Nelson in the regular season all-time standings.

Happy birthday, Becky!

