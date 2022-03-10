Keldon Johnson’s ascension to second fiddle next to Dejounte Murray

After the 104-119 loss last night to the Toronto Raptors, All-Star Dejounte Murray noted “You got to fight, NBA, next man up... We tried, but that’s a long talented team that’s been together. They all get to their spots, whether it’s driving, kicking or finding the open man.”

While much of the fanbase eagerly anticipates the offseason moves and draft picks that await San Antonio, let’s continue to appreciate what our young stars bring to the table nightly:

Midway through the first stanza, Keldon re-located on the wing and let fly a quick(er) release that would make Chip Engelland proud:

KJ FOR THREEEEEE!!! pic.twitter.com/0eL7qNDDGx — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 10, 2022

After a sweet Josh Richardson block, Johnson spaced out appropriately and found a lane to jam it home on a retreating Toronto defense:

Murray continues to carry the team mightily. Despite the suboptimal team results, the All-Star guard is doing what he can to ensure the team has any chance of reaching the play-in game with his two-way brilliance.

Putting defenders in the spin-cycle? CHECK

spin move activated pic.twitter.com/S2mxn3J6Js — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 10, 2022

One-Man Transition Hero? CHECK

Getting to his spots to stack buckets? CHECK

Getting wherever he wants and needs to while exhausting his defender? CHECK

Smooth like @spurs get on the scoreboard and we are LIVE on @BallySportsSW! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/cGDH5XsVzU — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) March 10, 2022

Lonnie Walker IV continued to be a spark off the bench and soars highest in transition:

Here’s to seeing more of these sweet corner threes and other silky shots down the stretch from Devin Vassell:

Though we were denied (for now) Coach Popovich’s record setting victory, we know that this shirt will still make the rounds until the next Spurs win:

This dude has the right shirt for tonight. #PorVida pic.twitter.com/ZCPhB4xB21 — Jason Minnix (@JasonMinnix) March 10, 2022

More importantly, we still had the 39th birthday celebration from our favorite pants-optional mascot, The Coyote!