Celebrating the Spurs Coyote’s birthday

I went on a family vacation this week, the first in two years. Despite having a well-deserved break, I was antsy to see the Spurs in person again. Not only had they been on the Rodeo Road Trip and had a break during All-Star Weekend, but now I was stuck watching the games on my daughter’s iPad on NBA League Pass.

So when my flight landed, I immediately jumped into my truck and raced on down to the AT&T Center to see my first live Spurs game in weeks.

It was the Coyote’s birthday and so the whole arena was in an especially festive mood. Almost all the timeouts and breaks involved the Coyote in some form or fashion.

Although I was not able to make it in time to nab a coveted Coyote Bobblehead for my daughter, I did get a cool little poster as a memento.

The Spurs looked great...for about half the game. But wins and losses are for another day. For now, I was able to enjoy being home, watching my team, and celebrating the birthday of the best mascot in the NBA.

