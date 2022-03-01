What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Grizzlies

Another Rodeo Road Trip is in the books for the San Antonio Spurs, as they ended their annual trip going 4-4 after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night, 118-105. As can be said about most of their losses this season, the Spurs just couldn’t find enough offense to pull it out. And like the saying goes, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.” To boil down this game, you could point to the end of the second and third quarters to why the Spurs were on the losing side.

There have been countless times this season where the Spurs are playing well (either holding a lead or coming back from a deficit) only for it all to unravel the last minute or two of the quarter. It happened again in the last three minutes of both middle sessions in Memphis. With 2:53 left in the second, Jakob Poeltl scored on a hook shot to bring the Spurs within three, 57-54. By intermission it was 68-58. That’s an 11-4 run in less than three minutes.

The third was even worse. With 3:02 left, Zach Collins made two free throws to make it a one point game, 86-85. When the fourth began, the Spurs trailed 96-85, that’s a 10-0 run there. All in all, the Spurs were outscored 21-4 in just six minutes.

I’ve noted before how the Spurs go a lull once or twice a game. It’s something that’s been a pattern, but it’s not something that’s really surprising. These types of things happen to young teams that are figuring things out. For anybody pointing to Memphis as a young team that’s figured it out, it takes longer than a few months to do this, and they’ve had a clear, defined route for a couple seasons now.

All the Spurs can do is to continue to learn from these losses. After all “you learn more from a loss than you do a win.” If the Spurs can use these games as teaching moments they benefit from when they play teams like the Portland Trail Blazers (3 games remaining) and the New Orleans Pelicans (2 games), they still have more than a fighting shot at earning a Play-In spot.

