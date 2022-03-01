Last night Ja Morant became the first player in Memphis Grizzlies history to score more than 50 points in a single game. In his previous game, he scored 46 and became the highest scoring Grizzly in franchise history.

Can’t call it Grit-and-Grind anymore. Morant’s movements are just to fluid.

Morant seems to have an understanding of the game that few men possess. His agility is ridiculous. From the television, it appears as if all of his shots in the paint are avoidable. Upon replay, it is obvious he has a skill set unmatched.

For my money, Ja Morant is the most exciting player in the NBA. He may not currently be in the MVP conversation, but his day will come. I have never seen him have a bad game. And he came back from injury more powerful than before. At 22-years of age, I’d take him over Steph Curry — the greatest shooter of all time — any day.

Among his contemporaries, Tre Young and Luka Doncic, I believe Morant offers more, is harder to cover, and will show in years to come his longevity is greater.

But, hey, I’m just one guy with one opinion. Let’s chat.

