The Spurs have traded Juancho Hernangomez for Tomas Satoransky

Tomorrow is the trade deadline, and the Spurs have gotten into the act with a fringe move. It’s not the Thaddeus Young trade everyone is waiting for, but they have acquired 6’7”swingman Tomas Satoransky and a second round pick for Juancho Hernangomez as part of a three-team deal.

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

In a way this is an extension of one of yesterday’s big deals, after Satoransky and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were sent to Portland from New Orleans as part of the CJ McCollum trade. Now, a three-way deal is involved between the Spurs, Trail Blazers and Jazz, as Alexander-Walker and Hernangomez head to Utah, Joe Ingles (who is out for the season with a torn ACL), Elijah Hughes and a Jazz second round pick go to Portland, and the Spurs receive Satoransky from Portland and the Jazz’s 2027 second round pick.

The Spurs received Hernangomez and Denver’s 2028 second round back on January 18 in another three-team deal that sent Bryn Forbes to the Nuggets. Hernangomez appeared in five games for the Spurs, averaging 1.4 points and 3 rebounds.

It’s hard to know if Satoransky will stick around considering the depth the Spurs currently have at his position. In 32 games this season, he has averaged 2.8 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists (on a horrific .299/.161 FG/3PT% shooting split) in 15 minutes per game. His best season came in 2018-19 with the Washington Wizards, when he averaged 8.9 points and shot .395 from three.

The Wizards drafted him 32nd overall out of the Czech Republic in 2012. He first came to the NBA in 2016 from Barcelona and spent three seasons with the team that drafted him and two with the Bulls before being traded to the Pelicans last offseason. He is currently on the final year of a three-year, $30 million deal.

P.S. Apologies in advance if I ever have a “Satoranski” typo that I don’t catch, but I’m sure you guys will understand.