 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Cavaliers

The Silver and Black begin the 2022 Rodeo Road Trip in Cleveland

By Mark Barrington
/ new
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have been on their second-longest hiatus of the season, four days of preparation for the 2022 Rodeo Road Trip. Their last game was a banger, a 131-106 shellacking of the Houston Rockets in the AT&T Center. Tonight, they face the Cavaliers in the first of eight consecutive road games, albeit with an extended break in the middle for All-Star week. The last time these two teams met, the Cavs dominated the paint with their bigs, especially against the Spurs backups and won 114-109. After unveiling their not-so-secret weapon, Zach Collins, in the Houston game, the inside matchup tonight should be a little more even, and with All Star guard Dejounte Murray leading the Silver and Black, tonight could be a much better outcome for San Antonio fans. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Greg Popovich will be wearing cargo shorts and a Hawaiian shirt on the sidelines, because he forgot to change outfits after the four day break between games.

On the road again
First stop, Cleveland
Time to secure a win
Let the RRT begin

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers
February 9, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT
Streaming: NBA League Pass
TV: Bally Sports SW

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...