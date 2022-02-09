It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Cavaliers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs have been on their second-longest hiatus of the season, four days of preparation for the 2022 Rodeo Road Trip. Their last game was a banger, a 131-106 shellacking of the Houston Rockets in the AT&T Center. Tonight, they face the Cavaliers in the first of eight consecutive road games, albeit with an extended break in the middle for All-Star week. The last time these two teams met, the Cavs dominated the paint with their bigs, especially against the Spurs backups and won 114-109. After unveiling their not-so-secret weapon, Zach Collins, in the Houston game, the inside matchup tonight should be a little more even, and with All Star guard Dejounte Murray leading the Silver and Black, tonight could be a much better outcome for San Antonio fans. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Greg Popovich will be wearing cargo shorts and a Hawaiian shirt on the sidelines, because he forgot to change outfits after the four day break between games.

On the road again

First stop, Cleveland

Time to secure a win

Let the RRT begin

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Cleveland Cavaliers

February 9, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.