Join the Spurs watch party tonight at the Friendly Spot

Fans are invited to cheer on the San Antonio Spurs tonight at The Friendly Spot Ice House tonight as the Silver & Black kick off their annual Rodeo Road Trip in Cleveland.

The watch party is presented by Michelob ULTRA and is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with the game tipping off at 6 p.m. Fans can catch the game on a large inflatable screen. The specially branded Spurs ULTRA cans will be available for purchase. Fans have a chance to win #ULTRADrip apparel.

The Hype Squad will be showing off their moves while the Spurs own DJ Quake spins during the party. Fans can enter to win prizes, such an autographed basketball, a custom City Edition jersey, or a pair of Spurs home game tickets.

Watch Party Details

Wednesday, February 9 @ 5:30 p.m., Spurs at Cleveland

Fun starts at 5:30 p.m. Tip off at 6 p.m.

The Friendly Spot Ice House, 943 S Alamo St

Presented by Michelob ULTRA

See you tonight and Go Spurs Go!

