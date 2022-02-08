One Spurs fan will win a new set of tires

As those of us who watch Ball Sports know, there is always a giveaway running throughout the San Antonio Spurs season. Even in a pandemic, Whataburger gives away tickets, the Baseline Bums host fans in their section, and someone can walk away with swag.

Currently, BF Goodrich is giving one lucky Spurs fan a new set of tires. Something practical, handy, almost always in need, and definitely an expense most of us would just a soon avoid. If you’d like to get in on the opportunity, click HERE.

“Enter now for your chance to upgrade your ride! The Spurs and BF Goodrich have teamed up to bring a special fan a free brand-new set of tires and a 2022 Spurs prize pack! Deadline to enter is February 28, 2022.”

Good luck.

