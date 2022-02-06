Has Dejounte Murray done enough to earn his first All-Star appearance?

Dejounte Murray has continued his stellar breakout campaign with more than half of the season in the books. Not only has the 25-year-old point guard surpassed the franchise record for triple-doubles, but he garnered a Western Conference Player of the Month nomination for averaging 22.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game in January.

Though the Silver and Black are near the bottom of the standings, Murray has stuffed the stat sheet on a nightly basis, and that has earned him All-Star consideration. And while the NBA may cite San Antonio’s record as a reason to look elsewhere for a replacement for their midseason classic, where would the good guys be without their floor general?

Basketball News contributor Mat Issa joins Noah Magaro-George and Damien Bartonek on the latest edition of Alamo City Limits as they make an All-Star case for Dejounte Murray, discuss the importance of Jakob Poeltl, and evaluate the young core. Enjoy the podcast? Then leave us a five-star review, and don’t forget to subscribe for weekly updates.