Spurs’ Zach Collins is appreciating the game after a prolonged recovery

It is apropos that Frost Bank, whose “Spurs Story” series gives insight to the individual players of the San Antonio Spurs, premiered the Zach Collins edition yesterday vis Twitter.

After missing some significant playing time, Collins made his Spurs debut on Friday night against the Houston Rockets. He scored ten points in thirteen minutes while nabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists. He hit a three-ball that should give fans hope and looked good defensively considering it was his first game since the 2020 bubble.

“The last time I played, no fans were there, we were in the bubble. Basketball is what I do, basketball is like the only thing I really care about. To have that taken away from me for the past two years — whatever it’s been — it’s been super frustrating. To be back and to be on the court and to feel strong again to feel soar even after a workout, it’s just feelings I haven;t had in a long time. This whole process of not playing has definitely made me appreciate the game more. I just want to hoop.”

