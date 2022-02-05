Pop is six wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

Last night Zach Collins made his Spurs debut and the Good Guys snagged a victory against the Western Conference’s last place Houston Rockets. The win brings head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs six more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only three to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place on Wednesday as the Spurs kick off the 2022 Rodeo Road Trip in a match-up against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Go Spurs Go!

