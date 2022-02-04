It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Last night, the Spurs shooting inside the AT&T Center was as cold as the weather outside. Ice covered roads and icy shooting were the story on Thursday night, and the Spurs hope to heat things up tonight against the Houston Rockets. This will be the third meeting between the two I-10 rivals, with both teams winning on the road in the previous two games. The first time they met, the Spurs lost a lead in the fourth quarter against a more physical and less talented Rockets and lost a very winnable game, much like what happened in the Warriors game earlier this week. The second game was a 30 point rout by the Silver and Black, and that’s the kind of thing that fans are hoping tonight for what should be Zach Collins’ first game wearing the Silver and Black. With a lot of the roster returning tonight, this could be a great opportunity for the Spurs to pick up their 20th victory. Let’s watch and cheer them on.

Game Prediction:

Zach Collins will play 48 minutes, as Pop pulls his greatest Tom Thibodeau impersonation.

The Heat were hot, the Spurs were cold

The Rockets could fall, and Spurs could rise

Just take your shot, you must be bold

Give it your all, and beat those guys

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

February 4, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

