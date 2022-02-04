Spurs to be featured on Michelob cans

The official beer sponsor of the NBA Michelob ULTRA, has released a limited-edition Spurs team can for fans in the Alamo City.

ULTRA’s Spurs can sports the vintage Fiesta colors that includes the Texas state flag along with some of the most memorable attractions of San Antonio.

The Tower of the Americas which defines the cityscape along with “1973,” the year the Spurs were officially born out of the Dallas Chaparrals.

Artist Chuck Anderson, who designed the Spurs edition of these NBA series cans, has emerged as a prominent graphic designer and photographer made his way through his own NOPATTERN studio since he was a teenager.

Spurs cans also have limited availability at participating local beverage distributors and arenas.

